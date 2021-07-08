हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Snow leopard

Cute! Watch snow leopard cubs playing in Darjeeling zoo

Three cute little cubs were seen playing around with ropes and each others' tails at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling.

Cute! Watch snow leopard cubs playing in Darjeeling zoo
Image credit: Twitter

Calcutta: Everybody is fond of babies as we all find them cute and adorable. Our love for babies is not limited only up to humans rather we love babies of all the animals even if they are cubs of frightening big cats of the wild. Cute little cubs when playing around are a loving sight to witness.

In a video shared by ANI news Agency, three little snow leopard cubs are seen playing with a hanging rope and with each other’s tails. These snow leopards are just three months old.

The adorable moment was captured at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The video was originally sourced from the director of the zoo. Speaking to the media, the zoo’s director said that the snow leopard cubs were born on April 12.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and garnered more than 30k views and hundreds of comments calling it the best video of the day.

ALSO WATCH: Big cats check out movement of little crab, video trends across social media

Tags:
Snow leopardPadmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological ParkAmazing viral videoanimal videos
