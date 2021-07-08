Cute! Watch snow leopard cubs playing in Darjeeling zoo

Calcutta: Everybody is fond of babies as we all find them cute and adorable. Our love for babies is not limited only up to humans rather we love babies of all the animals even if they are cubs of frightening big cats of the wild. Cute little cubs when playing around are a loving sight to witness.

In a video shared by ANI news Agency, three little snow leopard cubs are seen playing with a hanging rope and with each other’s tails. These snow leopards are just three months old.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Three cubs of a snow leopard, Zima were seen playing at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling These cubs were born on April 12, says Zoo Director (Video source: Zoo Director) pic.twitter.com/rrKlD3ttvn — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

The adorable moment was captured at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The video was originally sourced from the director of the zoo. Speaking to the media, the zoo’s director said that the snow leopard cubs were born on April 12.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and garnered more than 30k views and hundreds of comments calling it the best video of the day.

