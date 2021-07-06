हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Big cats check out movement of little crab, video trends across social media

A crab that came out of its burro in broad daylight at the MalaMala Game Reserve in SouthAfrica sparked the curiosity of the lions there. They were seen curiously observing the movements of the little crustacean.

Representational Image

Cape Town: Curiosity is the essence of all living beings. While human beings display the maximum curiosity, they are definitely not the only ones. Other animals are often taken by the mysteries of nature that also leave them surprised.

Recently, it was the turn of the African lions to take intetest in the movements of a tiny crab. In a video that has gone viral, a group of lions was seen curiously observing a crab. The crab had came out of its burro in broadlight at the MalaMala Game Reserve in SouthAfrica, and the pride seemed fascinated. The less than 3 minutes video shows a lion suddenly taking notice of a crab walking on the sand. The lion gets curious and is soon joined by others in the pride, who observe the small crab as it tries to make its way away from the predators.

The video went viral on social media and bagged more than 380k views and thousands of comments telling stories of  their cats and drawing conclusion of the video

 

 

