हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Dad dresses up as Venom to scare his son, here's what happened next- Watch

After being done with the unboxing, dad dresses up as Venom for the prank and hides and when his son comes downstairs he scares him to his soul.

Dad dresses up as Venom to scare his son, here&#039;s what happened next- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: People love pulling pranks on each other and one of the most used tricks by pranksters is to get dressed as some monster, hide behind a wall or door and scream at the pray. And parents nowadays are loving to pull pranks on their children and confirm that if you are cool then you took it after them.

One such hilarious but scary prank was pulled by a dad on his son and the video is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the dad is seen unboxing the costume for the prank that is of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s famous monstrous creature Venom.

After being done with the unboxing, dad dresses up for the plan and hides and when his son comes downstairs he scares him to his soul. Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YouTube (@youtube)

The clip shared on the Instagram page EvanTubeHD captured internet surfers’ attention when YouTube re-shared it on its official Insta page. Since being shared the clip has garnered over 24k likes and loads of comments loving the cool dad.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralvenomViral videoTrending
Next
Story

You can't miss this adorable fight between a monkey and baby for mobile phone - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Purvanchal Expressway: IAF showcases India's strength through air show