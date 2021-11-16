Dad dresses up as Venom to scare his son, here's what happened next- Watch

New Delhi: People love pulling pranks on each other and one of the most used tricks by pranksters is to get dressed as some monster, hide behind a wall or door and scream at the pray. And parents nowadays are loving to pull pranks on their children and confirm that if you are cool then you took it after them.

One such hilarious but scary prank was pulled by a dad on his son and the video is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the dad is seen unboxing the costume for the prank that is of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s famous monstrous creature Venom.

After being done with the unboxing, dad dresses up for the plan and hides and when his son comes downstairs he scares him to his soul. Watch:

The clip shared on the Instagram page EvanTubeHD captured internet surfers’ attention when YouTube re-shared it on its official Insta page. Since being shared the clip has garnered over 24k likes and loads of comments loving the cool dad.