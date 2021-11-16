You can't miss this adorable fight between a monkey and baby for mobile phone - Watch

New Delhi: Mobile addiction is ruining kids these days - Doesn’t it sound like your mom whining about your screen obsession every day? However, imagine her reaction to learning that even animals are addicted to mobile phones now. Yes, you read it right!

In a hilarious video, which is now doing rounds on social media, a monkey can be seen indulging in a snatching competition with a baby. Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself.

In the clip, shared by an Instagram user by the name of ‘jagadeeshmadinenimadineni’, one can see a baby girl sitting on a bed with a mobile phone in her hand, probably playing a video. Shortly after, a monkey appears in the scene and sits near the baby on the bed. Curious about what the baby is playing with, the monkey snatches the phone out of her hands and analyses it.

However, this is not where the drama ends. Unperturbed by the mammal sitting near her, the baby takes the phone back and resumes playing with it. But the monkey, who seems to be in no mood of letting the device go, snatches it back and holds it close to its chest.

The funny exchange between the baby and the monkey is winning netizens’ hearts with hundreds of Instagram users flooding the comment section with laughing emojis.

The video, which was uploaded on October 17, has so far received 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

