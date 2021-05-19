हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Dadi bowls a perfect strike in saree, netizens cannot keep calm, video goes viral

As if it needed to be proved that women can do anything in a saree, from hula hooping to executing perfect somersaults to even bowling, clothes is not a factor. Neither is age, as this 'desi dadi' proves with a perfect stirke. 

Dadi bowls a perfect strike in saree, netizens cannot keep calm, video goes viral

New Delhi: As if it needed to be proved that women can do anything in a saree, from hula hooping to executing perfect somersaults to even bowling, clothes is not a factor. Neither is age, as this 'desi dadi' proves with a perfect stirke. 

The internet is currently in awe of this 'super dadi' who is seening showing off her incredible bowling skills posted on social media by her grandson.

Posting the the clip on Twitter, Krishnamurthy wrote, “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose. #QueenShit if you ask me".

Watch here:

This is how the netizens reacted:

While one user gushed how much she loved 'dadi'.

The 'desi dadi' and her swag got so famous that even Meena Harris and popular actor Ritiesh Deshmukh shared the video.

In the 15-second video, the elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, complete with mask and bowling sneakers is seen executing a perfect strike at a bowling alley. The proud grandson Sudarshan Krishnamurthy wanted to show off his grandmother’s impressive bowling skills.

