Dadi ke thumke: Man shakes legs with his grandmother, adorable video goes viral

New Delhi: Most of us are born with an innate talent for dance. We don't need any special occasion to tune into our dancing version, one can do it whenever they want to. Also dancing with somebody or in a group increases the joy and everyone has their favourite dance partner. Such a video surfaced all over social media where a man was seen dancing adorably with his grandmother.

An Instagram reel of grandmother and grandson pair dancing together won the heart of netizens. The 89-year-old elderly woman is seen dancing funnily to trending the ‘ I don’t believe in soulmates’ song.

The video was shared by Ankit Jangid, who is a content creator with 18.9k followers on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Found my soulmate in my DADI." Watch:

The grandmother is seen dancing in her desi style with marvelous expressions, and her grandson also follows her style. At one point the duo also performed 'Nagin' dance which is the main essence of the Indian dance styles.

The video went viral garnering over 10k likes and users are pouring heart emojis on the post. The post was overloaded with the comments like, "ye bnda or iska dance…. unique hai," "Wow … Aaj din bn gya mera….. Sukoon mila apka ye video dekh kr….. Apki dadi ki smile hamesha aise hi rhe…."