Delhi

Delhi: Minor girl tied on terrace in scorching heat for 'not doing homework', video goes viral

It has come to light that the mother of the minor girl had tied her on the roof as a "punishment for not doing homework.''

Delhi: Minor girl tied on terrace in scorching heat for &#039;not doing homework&#039;, video goes viral
Image: Video grab

New Delhi: A shocking video of a little girl in Delhi left on the terrace amid scorching heat with her hands and legs tied went viral on social media on Wednesday, prompting the police to take cognizance of the matter. In the video, the minor girl could be seen weeping continuously under the scorching sun.

"First it was said that the video was shot in the Karawal Nagar area. However, after inquiry, it was found that no such incident was reported from Karawal Nagar," a police officer said.

On further inquiry, the police learnt that the address was in the area under the Khajuri Khas police station, but there also no such incident was found to be reported.

"The address was incomplete, hence special teams were sent to verify it on the ground. After cumbersome efforts, the address and the family has been traced," said the officer.

The officer added that a probe is underway and legal action will be taken in the matter. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the mother of the girl had tied her on the roof as a punishment for not doing homework.

News agency ANI claimed that Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Khajuri Khas Police Station in connection with the case.

 

