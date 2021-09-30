Denied break to eat, wedding photographer deletes ALL pics, netizens sympathise

That wedding photos are the most prized possessions of married couples is a fact and the experience can be stressful for all. For photographers too, and yes, people may tend to be rude to them too. A wedding photographer had a nightmare of a time at a wedding and took to social media to share her ordeal.

The photographer posted about her assignment on Reddit under the username Icy-Reserve6995. She wrote that she cold heartedly deleted a newlywed couple's photos from their big day.

Explaining further, she said that had been working for six hours straight when she made the request for a 20-minute break 'to get something to eat and drink.' To her horror she was denied a break by her employees.

To her surprise, the netizens backed her up saying the attitude was uncalled for.

It is also learnt that the she had agreed to take photos as a favor to the bride and groom. She was going to be paid a flat $250 fee which netizens pointed out "is nothing for a 10 hour event."

The whole incident was narrated in a post published on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" forum. The post has 17,000 upvotes and 2,200 comments.