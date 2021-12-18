Desi dadi grooves like a boss to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak song, netizens love it - Watch!

Desi dadi Ravi Bala Sharma has done it again! Once again, the internet got to witness her killer moves as she can be seen grooving to Sara Ali Khan’s peppy song Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re in the latest viral video. Dressed in a green and red saree almost similar to the one Sara Ali Khan is wearing in the song in the film, the 63-year-old can be seen acing the dance moves in the latest viral video.

Sharing the video with the caption, "Chakaaa chak", the video shows the senior citizen dancing beautifully and energetically to her heart's content to Chaka Chak. She flashes her gorgeous smile as she performs the dance's hook steps with elan and her expression is also on point!

In fact, her enthusiasm and the joy she feels in dancing are so infectious that those watching the video also feel like getting up and shaking a leg.

Also read: Bihar Police search for liquor bottle in newlywed bride's room, mom-in-law faints

The video has obviously gone viral and has so far been liked more than 25,000 times. Netizens are floored by Sharma's dance move. While one user wrote, "Oh wow, looking fabulous and dancing superbly", another said chaka chak nani is just too good!

Watch the video here:

Ravi Bala Sharma has more than 156K followers and her videos usually find a lot of takers with viewers simply loving her expressions, dance moves and her overall attitude!