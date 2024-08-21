Advertisement
Despite Earning 30 LPA, Man Chooses Trains Over Flights – Here's Why

An X user shares an interesting story of a man who earns 30 LPA still prefers train over flight due to an incident that happened with him in his struggling days. 

 

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
An X user named Chirag Deshmukh shared an amazing story of a man he encountered while traveling by train. He said that the man was a software developer who earns a  very good amount but still prefers trains to complete his journey rather than flight. Netizens are leaving varied reactions on the post knowing the reason behind his action. 

 It seems quite rare to meet people with decent lifestyles though they have a good source of income while some completely forget the journey once they reach the top and prefer living the luxuries of life. Unlike that, Chirag encounters a man with over 30 Lakh per annum income, still travels by train until there is not an emergency. 

Sharing the ‘funny story’ Chirag wrote, “Today, I was traveling by train and met a guy who works as a software developer at a big company, earning over 30 lakhs a year.”  The curiosity of Chirag made him question, “With that kind of money, why aren’t you flying instead of taking the train?”

Watch:

 The man replied with a smile, “After college, I had no job and was struggling. One day, while traveling by train, I met a person whose elder brother helped me get a referral that landed me my first job. Since then, I decided to always travel by train-unless it's an emergency.” 

The post has received more than 7 lakh views digitally with over 4 thousand likes. Netizens are caught leaving numerous reactions in the comment section. Some are sharing the mutual incidents, talking about train journeys while others are finding the story funny, interesting and unique. 

One of the users said, “I can relate, my first internship offer was through a guy later who became family, sat next to me in Ahmedabad Rajdhani from AMD.”

Another commented, “Ya, train travel is more fun and interactive. You have more freedom, you can move around and be free. I have had amazing conversations with complete strangers in train. Which is not the case in airport, people are busy doing their things.”

Third joined, “A miracle will happen eventually, at any time, through someone else.”

 

