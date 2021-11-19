हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Determined elephant jumps over iron fence despite heavy body - Watch

The free spirit that animals possess can be seen in a video where an elephant despite its heavy weight climbs over an iron fence.

Determined elephant jumps over iron fence despite heavy body - Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Nobody wants to be in captivity, especially animals of the wild that always live freely without boundaries. And such a free spirit that animals possess can be seen in a video where an elephant despite its heavy weight climbs over an iron fence.

In the video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, an elephant is seen trying to jump over an iron fence. At starting it seems a tough task considering the weight of the elephant but the giant innocent creature figured it all out and jumped over the fence in no time. Watch: 

The adorable video is making rounds all over social media and has garnered over 300k views on microblogging site, Twitter. Internet surfers can’t keep calm and are flooding the comment section with messages expressing their amusement over the firm determination of the animal.

ALSO WATCH: Australia’s crab migration paints the road in red

