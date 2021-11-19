हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia

Australia’s crab migration paints the road in red- Watch amazing video

After the first rainfall of the season, red crabs leave their homes and march towards the ocean to mate and spawn in a remarkable event.

(Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Roads on Christmas Island were closed as thousands of red flame crabs emerged from the forest to begin their annual migration journey to the ocean on the island off the coast of Western Australia, reported reuters. 

Countless crustaceans crawled across forest floors and entertained locals during the journey.

According to the reports, the phenomenon on the island off the coast of Western Australia commences after the first rainfall of the season. The red flame crabs negotiate with the rain-soaked streets to reach the ocean. 

Some say that the phenomenon is also tied to the lunar calendar. Around late October or early November, red crabs leave their homes and march towards the ocean to mate and spawn in a remarkable event.

During this phenomenon, the streets are painted with them which brings parts of the region to a standstill.

Here’s a video which shows vast numbers of the animals climbing ‘crab bridges’, built to help them cross roads safely. Watch: 

