Viral video

Did you know turtles could run? Here's proof--Watch viral video

Around six turtles are seen running behind each other as if they are trying to catch one another. 

Did you know turtles could run? Here&#039;s proof--Watch viral video
Image credit: Twitter

When somebody says turtle in front of you, you imagine a really slow walking four-legged animal. But what if the turtles are running? Yes, even the thought of running turtles messes up with your mind but in reality, you would love to watch the sprinting turtles over and over if you see how adorably it runs.

We have bought you one such video that will lighten up your in which you can see the adorable turtles running in circles. In the video posted on Twitter around six big turtles are seen running behind each other as if they are trying to catch one another. Watch:

The adorable video has been seen over 16 mn times and garnered nearly 7k likes. People have flooded the comment box with messages expressing their surprise over the fact that turtles can run.

ALSO WATCH: Viral video: Woman walks into US airport wearing just a bikini and face mask

