Viral Video: In a shocking incident at a private hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, a doctor was brutally attacked by the family members of a patient after he requested them to remove their slippers before entering the emergency room. The altercation, which occurred on Saturday in Sihor, was caught on CCTV and has since stirred outrage.

The doctor, identified as Jaideepsinh Gohil, was attending to a woman who had suffered a severe head injury when the attack took place. As seen in the video footage, Gohil politely asked the family members of the patient to remove their footwear before stepping into the sterile environment of the emergency room. This simple request, meant to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, quickly escalated into a heated exchange.

Young Doctor assaulted at Sihor hospital in #Bhavnagar district;



Altercation erupts over removing shoes.

A verbal altercation turned violent when relatives of a female patient were instructed to remove their footwear before entering the emergency ward."#MedTwitter @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/b91PU6eECD — Indian Doctor__ (@Indian__doctor) September 16, 2024

Within moments, three men accompanying the injured woman – identified as Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya – turned violent, lunging at the doctor. Despite efforts from the hospital staff and even the injured woman to defuse the situation, the men continued their assault. The scuffle left the emergency room in disarray, with medical equipment and medicines scattered across the floor.

Authorities were called immediately after the attack, and the police arrested all three accused. They have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 115(2) for acts intended to cause hurt, 352 for intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace, and 351(3) for criminal intimidation.

This incident adds to growing concerns about the safety of healthcare workers across India. Just last month, the nation was gripped by outrage over the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The assault in Bhavnagar has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter laws and protections for medical professionals, especially those working in high-stress environments like emergency rooms.

The hospital administration has condemned the attack and reiterated the importance of maintaining hygiene protocols in critical care settings, where even minor lapses can lead to severe health risks.