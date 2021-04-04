Pet dog turns hero, grabs man trying to run away after raping mentally-challenged woman

Coimbatore: The relation between humans and dogs is a special one. We come across many stories where dogs have bravely fought for their humans. In a recent development, a family dog block a man and grabbed him as he tried to run away after raping a mentally challenged woman in the house.

The family called the police and he was arrested on Saturday (April 3). The 29-year old accused is working as a goldsmith and has been identified as S Dhilipkumar.

The accused went to the house where the 30-year old victim resides. The victim lived in a separate shed while her family stays in the same compound house. The accused parked his vehicle far away from the house in order to avoid being caught. He visited the victim at her Selvapuram residence in Tamil Nadu.

When the accused was trying to run away from the scene, the dog notice him and chased him. Dog grabbed his pant and did not allow him to move from the spot. The women's family were awake by now and they became more alert when the lights in the shed appeared off. They went inside to check things ad S Dhilipkumar was caught.

Without wasting any time, the family instantly raised an alarm and handed him over to the police. Police searched him and found obscene videos taken with the victim.

Police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (2) (e) (raping woman knowing her to be pregnant), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused had visited the woman's place and raped her twice. The accused went on to record the act on his mobile phone.

The dog has indeed played a significant role in catching the accused.

