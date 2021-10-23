हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Don't miss! Artist's 'tripping talent' makes internet go crazy - Watch

In the video shared by YouTube’s Instagram page, artist, Shikha Sharma is seen showcasing her ‘tripping’ talent which is much more fun to watch than reading. 

Image crdit: Instagram

New Delhi: If someone wants to find something amazing or incredible then they can take the help of the internet as it is flooded with videos that can leave you stunned. From funny videos of people playing pranks on each other to the videos of adorable puppies, you can find it all on the internet.

But the internet is not all about pranks and cute funny videos. People with incredible talents use this platform to showcase their artistry and gain appreciation from across the world.

One such video of incredible artistry is going viral all over social internet leaving people surprised. In the video shared by YouTube’s Instagram page, artist, Shikha Sharma is seen showcasing her ‘tripping’ talent which is much more fun to watch than reading. See for yourself:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YouTube (@youtube)

Since being shared the video has garnered over 18k likes and hundreds of comments expressing the viewers' amusement.

