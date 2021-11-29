हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

'Dulhan' does hardcore gym workout in pre-wedding shoot, Twitter reacts

If you have no idea what to do in the pre-wedding shoot then you can take a cue from this gym-loving bride.

&#039;Dulhan&#039; does hardcore gym workout in pre-wedding shoot, Twitter reacts
Image: Twitter

Pre-wedding shoots are done to showcase to the world how compatible the couple is or could be, but sometimes they also make headlines for unique themes and shocking shoots. For example, there was a bride who danced in shorts with full make-up on. Then there was another who decided to enter the wedding venue on  a tractor.

Now, a new bride is making heads turn with even more unique pre-wedding shoot theme. In a video shared by IPS Rupin Sharma on Twitter, a bride can be seen hardcore gym workout in her pre-wedding shoot. And mind you, she is not lifting weights like ordinary people, but is really good at it. Apart from lifting heavy dumb-bells, she is also doing front hand perpendicular chain-pulling, an exercise that requires a perfect posture and understanding of spine shape.

While she keeps exercising unperturbed in full wedding gear, the cameraperson keeps shooting her from different angles. After all, his duty is to make the bride look good in the video.

READ | Two snakes dance in the rain in Tamil Nadu, Zoho CEO shares video

Who said marriages are easy! You need to be mentally and physically fit, just in time.  

Here are some reactions:

Live TV

Tags:
ViralViral videoBridepre-wedding shootGymIPS
