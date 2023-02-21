'Educational Rockstars': DU Professors' Dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Goes Viral; Shah Rukh Khan Reacts- Watch

Bollywood's Superster Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan is receiving love and applause from all corners of the world. Videos of fans breaking a leg on Pathaan songs have taken the internet by storm. In a viral video, professors of Delhi University's Jesus and Marry College can be seen dancing along with students on film's superhit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'.

The video has been shared from the Instagram handle of Department of Commerce, Jesus & Marry College. The caption of the video reads, "Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23." In the video, a bunch of female professors join a flashmob of students dancing to the Jhoome jo Pathaan song on the college campus.

This video clip has got more than 12 lakh views and 1 lakh 17 thousand likes so far. One user wrote – Mam in yellow sare!! with fire emojis. Other user said that we also deserve such professors.

The viral dance performance of these DU professors impressed Shah Rukh Khan as well. The Pathaan actor shared the video on his Twitter with a caption, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!". The video shared by SRK has over 1,93,000 views and 22 thousand likes.