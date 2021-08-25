हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Elephant celebrates birthday playing in water and mud, adorable video will make your day - Watch

The video has bagged more than 25k views and nearly 3k likes.

Elephant celebrates birthday playing in water and mud, adorable video will make your day - Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Internet is the best place to cheer up as it is filled with numerous cute and adorable animal videos. One such adorable video of an elephant is surfacing all over social media as it celebrated its birthday.

In a video shared on Twitter, the adorable teenage elephant Samudra is seen doing plenty of activities inside the water pool and in mud. He is also seen celebrating his birthday smashing a pumpkin and eating some fruits.

Watch:

The video has so far bagged more than 25k views and nearly 3k likes and hundreds of comments wishing Samudra a very happy birthday.

ALSO WATCH: This baby panda's birthday celebration will beat your Monday blues

