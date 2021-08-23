This baby panda's birthday celebration will beat your Monday blues -- Watch

New Delhi: The Internet is filled with adorable animal videos and therefore it is the right place to drive away your Monday blues. In order to lift your spirits, we have brought you an adorable video of a baby panda celebrating its first birthday.

In a video shared on social media, the baby panda named Xiao Qi Ji is seen enjoying his birthday cake with his mommy panda. The fruitsicle cake was gifted by the zoo authority and was made of frozen juices of various fruits and bamboo. The baby panda is not only eating the fruitsicle cake but also playing with it. The panda is also seen cuddling with its mother.

The video was shared on Instagram by Smithsonian's National Zoo with a caption that read: “Hip hip hooray, it's Xiao Qi Ji's birthday! Our giant panda cub and his mother, Mei Xiang, received two panda-friendly fruitsicle cakes made with frozen-diluted grape and apple juice, sweet potato, apple, pear, carrot, sugar cane, bamboo, and lots of love.”

The video bagged more than 90k views and hundreds of comments wishing the baby panda a happy birthday and gushing over its cuteness. One of the users wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTIE,” while the other one wrote “Happy Birthday. Cuteness overload.”

