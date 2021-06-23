हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elephant

Elephant rams through kitchen wall in search of food, leaves woman stunned

A Thai woman found an elephant knocking pans and other utensils on the floor looking for food in her kitchen. 

Elephant rams through kitchen wall in search of food, leaves woman stunned
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@fm91trafficpro

New Delhi: It is not always easy to address the elephant in the room, sometimes literally. A Thai woman recently had a surprising visitor in her kitchen, when Boonchuay, a male elephant, decided to search for snacks in her house. 

As per The Guardian report, Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, who lives in Hua Hin district’s Chalermkiatpattana village, woke up in the wee hours of June 20, when she heard loud crashing and banging noise. To her absolute astonishment, she found Boonchuay knocking pans and other utensils on the floor looking for food. 

Soon after, the pictures of an elephant poking his head through a kitchen window went viral. 

Meet Boonchuay: 

This was not the first time that the elephant wandered around and reached someone's house. As per the report, Boonchuay, a resident of Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan national park, has done this before. 

“They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,” Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park’s superintendent told The Guardian. 

Dr Joshua Plotnik, an assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College, City University of New York, expressed concern about elephants leaving their natural habitat and searching for food elsewhere. 

“These incidences are increasing in Asia, and it is likely due to a decrease in available resources and an increase in human disturbances in the elephants’ habitat,” he told the leading website. 

Plotnik added, “If you don’t fulfil the elephants’ need for food, water and other resources in their natural habitat (or ensure they have them somewhere else), they will find ways around deterrents and access villages or cropfields in search of these resources.” 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ElephantViral videoThailandViral
Next
Story

'Magarmachh ki Sawari': Brave crane rides on crocodile, leaves netizens stunned

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Coronavirus Update: Delta+ has been declared 'Variant of Concern' by the government