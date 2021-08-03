Energetic Dadi and her grandson make perfect duo, watch their amazing dance moves

New Delhi: An 89-year-old lady dancing with her grandson is winning hearts on the Internet with their amazing moves.

The duo can be seen dancing to the ‘I don’t believe in soulmates’ song that went viral a couple of weeks ago.

The video was shared by a content creator on Instagram. At one point, Dadi, wearing a pink saree, can be seen performing the ‘Naagin’ dance.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 10,000 likes on Instagram.

One Instagram user commented, “Aaj din bn gya mera… sukoon mila apka ye video dekh kr… Apki dadi ki smile”, while another wrote, “Ye banda or iska dance… unique hai”.