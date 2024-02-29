New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is in the headline after he shared his health update. However, after the post of the entrepreneur, social media got the attention of work-life balance or health cycle. Many experts and entrepreneurs join the debate and share his or her views on social media.

Following suit, entrepreneur Dilip Kumar recently talked about some "wild ideas" that spread online after Zerodha co-founder and CEO shared that he had a minor stroke six weeks ago. (Also Read: Krutrim's AI Mistakes Go Viral, Answers '2011 ODI World Cup Was Won By Australia, Not India')

Using X, Mr. Kumar, who says he worked closely with Mr. Kamath, explained that there's a misconception that being fit means being healthy. He clarified that fitness includes things like endurance, strength, flexibility, and speed, not just being in shape. (Also Read: Mamaearth Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh Opens Up About Facing Sexism; Read Her Post)

"All right, so there are a few things people should be aware of regarding Nithin's recent article and all the wild hypotheses that are going around. I first collaborate closely with Nithin. Together, we have raced and worked out. Compared to other people posting thoughts and criticism on social media, I know him a little better. What therefore ought to be the lesson learned from his post?" Mr. Kumar sent out a tweet.

Okay, about the recent post by Nithin and all the crazy theories being spread around – there are a few things people should know.



First, I work with Nithin closely. We have done workouts and races together. I know him a little more than others making opinions and commentary on… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) February 28, 2024

The entrepreneur expounded on the concept of health in a subsequent post, highlighting its multifaceted nature and encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being, as well as the state of harmony among the body's systems.

"Healthy does not equate to being fit. The majority of individuals think that being fit and healthy are synonymous. It's not. They are different states of bodily well-being and are not interchangeable," Mr. Kumar noted.

-> Being fit is not equal to being healthy. Most people believe being healthy and being fit are one and the same. It’s not. They are not synonymous and are distinct states of physical well-being.



-> Being fit means your ability to perform physical activities such as endurance,… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) February 28, 2024

"The ability to engage in physical activities requiring endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, and speed is the definition of being fit. These are a collection of qualities that people acquire or develop in order to engage in physical activity," he went on.

We often look at athletes or movie stars as fit and healthy. But often they are not. If you want to understand the science, read this https://t.co/QtHUrOWVuD



You may be a runner, go to gym regularly or get your ten thousand daily steps. Fitness doesn't guarantee health.



While… February 28, 2024

Mr. Kumar continued refuting further myths. "We frequently associate fitness and health with athletes and celebrities. However, they frequently aren't," he wrote.

Interestingly, Mr. Kamath disclosed that six weeks prior, he had a small stroke. He claimed that while he is unsure of the precise cause, he believes that a number of things, such as the passing of his father, lack of sleep, tiredness, and overworking, may have contributed.