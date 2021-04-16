हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Even Gods are scared of COVID-19! Goddess Durga wears a face mask in THIS UP temple during Navratri

To spread awareness on the importance of wearing face masks, a priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah had placed the face mask on the idol of Goddess Durga.

Even Gods are scared of COVID-19! Goddess Durga wears a face mask in THIS UP temple during Navratri
(Credits: IANS)

Etah: Amid the country is fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, people have been repeatedly advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the authorities. 

To spread awareness on the importance of wearing face masks, a priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah had placed the face mask on the idol of Goddess Durga.

The pictures of the idol have gone viral on various social media platforms. When the devotees visited the temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, they were surprised to see the idol of Goddess Durga wearing a mask. 

Adding to the surprise, the priests of the temple also distributed masks as ‘prasad’ to devotees. 

Pandit Manoj Sharma, a priest at the Durga temple said, “since devotees are thronging the temple in large numbers, they decided to put a face mask on the idol of the goddess to send out a strong message.”

“We have been distributing face masks as ‘prasad’ to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour among devotees. We have made proper arrangements for hand sanitiser and also put up Covid-19 advisory at several places on the temple premises to ensure devotees do not pose a danger to public health, and behave as responsible citizens,” he said.

“Social distancing norms are also religiously being followed during the morning and evening ‘aarti’,” the priest added.

Needless to say, the temple’s administration has now become talk of the town and people are lauding the initiative.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 in indiaChaitra Navratri 2021Chaitra NavratriMaa KushmandaNavratri day 4 pujaNavratriAmit Kumar Durga Puja album
Next
Story

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls for calm before police shooting video's release

Must Watch

PT12M42S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day