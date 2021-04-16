Even Gods are scared of COVID-19! Goddess Durga wears a face mask in THIS UP temple during Navratri

Etah: Amid the country is fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, people have been repeatedly advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the authorities.

To spread awareness on the importance of wearing face masks, a priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah had placed the face mask on the idol of Goddess Durga.

The pictures of the idol have gone viral on various social media platforms. When the devotees visited the temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, they were surprised to see the idol of Goddess Durga wearing a mask.

Adding to the surprise, the priests of the temple also distributed masks as ‘prasad’ to devotees.

Pandit Manoj Sharma, a priest at the Durga temple said, “since devotees are thronging the temple in large numbers, they decided to put a face mask on the idol of the goddess to send out a strong message.”

“We have been distributing face masks as ‘prasad’ to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour among devotees. We have made proper arrangements for hand sanitiser and also put up Covid-19 advisory at several places on the temple premises to ensure devotees do not pose a danger to public health, and behave as responsible citizens,” he said.

“Social distancing norms are also religiously being followed during the morning and evening ‘aarti’,” the priest added.

Needless to say, the temple’s administration has now become talk of the town and people are lauding the initiative.

(With IANS inputs)

