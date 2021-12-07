Fact check: Should you not accept Rs 500 note with green strip near Mahatma Gandhi’s photo?

Every now and then we hear rumours about currency notes and why they shouldn’t be accepted. One such recent rumour is that if the green strip is near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi and not the RBI governor’s signature then it’s a fake note.

As any other rumour about currency notes would do, this one also made traders and vendors skeptical and they started showing hesitation in receiving such notes, and began to scrutinise every note with extra caution.

But it turns out that this rumour is, after all, just a rumour. PIB has debunked the claim in an Instagram post saying that there is no truth to any such thoughts.

PIB, very categorically, has said that both kinds of notes—with green strip near Mahatma Gandhi’s photo and the other with green strip near the governor’s signature—are good to go. There is no deliberate attempt in the government’s part to make them look different than each other. There is no difference in their values.

READ | Here’s the world’s funniest joke and scientists back it with research

So, be vigilant about your money, but don’t fall for any rumours either.