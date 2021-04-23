Family in Rajasthan village hires helicopter to bring home first girl child

Nagaur: A family in a village in Rajasthan`s Nagaur district went all out to welcome the first girl child born in their house after 35 years and to mark the occasion, they hired a helicopter to bring the newborn daughter from the house of her maternal grandparents.

Hanuman Prajapat's wife Chuki Devi gave birth to their daughter Riya on March 3 and from there, she went to her parent`s house in Harsolav village with the baby and on Wednesday, Hanuman decided to bring home his daughter from her maternal grandparents' house by air.

For the helicopter ride, the family spent around Rs 5 lakh which they managed to arrange by selling their crops.

Madanlal Prajapat, the grandfather of Riya, said that there are still some people in the society who feel sad when a daughter is born in their house."But I believe that daughters are far better than sons," said Madanlal.

"I had already decided 10 years ago that when the daughter is born at my home, she will be given a grand welcome and she will be brought by a helicopter."

"My family has started this practice and I hope that now other people of the village and society will also take inspiration and celebrate the birth of their daughters," he added.

Also watch: