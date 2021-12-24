Female health care worker rides camel to Rajasthan village for vaccination drive, see pics

Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya has posted a very heartwarming picture on Twitter in which a female health care worker can be seen riding a camel. She went to a Rajasthan village on camel to contribute in the Covid 19 vaccination drive. This pic is a good example of how serious the Central Government is about reaching to the last person of the country for vaccination.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. "India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 140.24 crore (1,40,24,47,922) today. More than 51 lakh (51,73,933) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Union Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, it showed.

