Viral

Finish meeting first! Pregnant woman asked to work despite going into labour, Twitter fumes

In a shocking incident that has raised questions on work ethics, a pregnant woman was asked to complete a work meeting while she was in labour. She finally finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital. 

Finish meeting first! Pregnant woman asked to work despite going into labour, Twitter fumes
File photo

New Delhi: An incident that has left netizens outraged and questioning work ethics in corporate board rooms, a pregnant woman who went into labour was forced to finish the meeting before she could leave for the hospital.  

Taking to Twitter, Christine Carrillo shared how her pregnant friend was asked to finished the meeting even though she needed to reach the hospital as soon as possible. In her tweet, Carrillo said, as the woman announced that her water broke the lead investor of a 'well known fund' insisted that the meeting should be completed first, forcing her to do so while on she was in a car enroute the hospital.

Christine wrote, “Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!” Lead investor from a well-known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?” She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital.”

Here's how people reacted:

'Disgusting' said one user.

Another user recounted her labour story at work place.

This user demanded the people in that board room be named and shamed.

The incident has enraged Twitter with people expresing their disgust at the company’s cruel and insensitive behavior towards the woman.

