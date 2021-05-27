Finish meeting first! Pregnant woman asked to work despite going into labour, Twitter fumes

New Delhi: An incident that has left netizens outraged and questioning work ethics in corporate board rooms, a pregnant woman who went into labour was forced to finish the meeting before she could leave for the hospital.

Friend's water broke during a board meeting. She says, "I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!" Lead investor from well known fund says, "Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?" She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital. WTF. — Christine Carrillo (@ChristineCarril) May 21, 2021

Christine wrote, “Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!” Lead investor from a well-known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?” She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital.”

Here's how people reacted:

This crap is not just at board level. My wife had a miscarriage and was on her way to the hospital and I was telling my then boss (a woman in her 30s by the way) that I had to leave and why…her answer was “but you wouldn’t be much use there…” — will weld data pipelines for food (@eineBanaleFrage) May 22, 2021

'Disgusting' said one user.

Yooooooo. This is disgusting. We need to call folks out for this crap. People need to know to never take money from this investor — Mac the VC (@MacConwell) May 21, 2021

Another user recounted her labour story at work place.

I worked the entire day I was in labor with my daughter - meetings all day (kept post it notes of how far apart my contractions were) - then went to the hospital an hour after my last meeting to give birth. This happens in the startup world and corporations. It’s appalling. — Katica Roy (@katicaroy) May 22, 2021

This user demanded the people in that board room be named and shamed.

We need a detailed list of who was in the mtg. That nobody stood up to him is appalling (as is his contemptible behavior) — Ed Zimmerman (@EdGrapeNutZimm) May 22, 2021

The incident has enraged Twitter with people expresing their disgust at the company’s cruel and insensitive behavior towards the woman.