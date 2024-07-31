A controversy erupted after a viral video showed a fire brigade vehicle filling a water tank at what is allegedly the residence of an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer. The video appears to show a nameplate outside the house with the name of IPS officer Archana Tyagi.

The video, reportedly shot on East Canal Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, shows a long pipe connected to a fire brigade vehicle of the Uttarakhand Fire Services, with the other end extending into the IPS officer's house.

राजा और रानियों को बदनाम करने का ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड सा ही बन गया है , लोग AI जैसी खतरनाक टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल करके तरह तरह के वीडियो बना के वायरल करते हैं , अब कोई कह रहा है कि देहरादून में EC रोड पर स्थित IPS अर्चना त्यागी जी के टंकी में पानी भरने के लिए अग्निशमन की गाड़ी का… pic.twitter.com/PaBkM1dXOu — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) July 30, 2024

In the video, several people can be heard objecting to the act, with one person questioning what would happen if a fire emergency occurred elsewhere. Archana Tyagi, an IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, currently holds the rank of Director General (DG) in Maharashtra.

The video is said to be of June 15 and the fire department said that the fire tender was rushed to site after a complaint of LPG leakage was received. IPS officer's parents were at the home at the time of the incident, said reports.

Archana Tyagi, a 1993 batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, hails from Dehradun. Known for her exemplary work, she has earned a reputation as a 'supercop.' Tyagi was the inspiration behind the 2019 film "Mardaani 2," where Rani Mukerji played a character based on her achievements and persona.

In the viral video, a woman is heard saying, “Is a fire tender available to supply water for an IPS official?”

Dehradun experienced high temperatures this year, leading to severe water shortages in several residential colonies, including Tyagi's area on East Canal Road.