Fitness Influencer Who Lost 174-Kg: Inspiring Weight Loss Story Of Gabriel Freitas Ends With His Untimely Death At 37

Gabriel Freitas, a Brazilian reality TV star and fitness influencer, gained international recognition for his incredible 174-kg weight loss but tragically passed away at 37. Despite initially losing the weight, Freitas struggled to maintain his progress after the heartbreaking deaths of his father and brother. He suffered a fatal heart attack in his sleep on December 30, as confirmed by his close friend, Ricardo Gouvea.

Ricardo shared the somber news, saying: "Gabriel died almost in his sleep, without suffering. He never gave up and fought till the end. He was a very strong person, and I have immense respect for him. He had a kind and good heart."

Freitas motivated thousands with his extraordinary transformation, sharing his weight loss journey—complete with struggles and triumphs—on social media. His story exemplified perseverance and brought attention to the difficulties of obesity and the importance of mental and physical well-being. His passing has left his fans in shock, as he was admired for his resilience and motivational content.

With over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Freitas’ inspiring journey was extensively documented on social media and YouTube. His story first gained national attention in 2017 on the Brazilian TV show "Programa do Gugu," where he openly discussed his battle with weight loss.

In one of his videos, he said: "My name is Gabriel Freitas, I’m 29 years old, 1.94 meters tall, and I weighed 320kg when I began my weight loss journey. When I started recording for YouTube, I was 10kg lighter. I decided to share my experience to help motivate others and prove that it’s possible to lose weight without surgery or medication. Follow my transformation from a 320kg man to the body I always dreamed of. Welcome to my life."

Through hard work and commitment, he managed to lose an incredible 203kg in just a year and a half, bringing his weight down to 114kg.

However, his impressive weight loss journey was later derailed by the emotional toll of losing his father and brother, causing him to regain much of the weight, eventually reaching 380kg.