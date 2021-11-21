हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

FRIENDS recreated! Teenager mimics American sitcom’s characters in epic viral video- Watch

“Could I be wearing any more clothes? Here’s my favourite take on @friends guys,” read the caption of the post. 

FRIENDS recreated! Teenager mimics American sitcom's characters in epic viral video- Watch

New Delhi: The American sitcom Friends is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows to date. The sitcom was aired in the year 1994 and garnered a huge following. 

Even today people are majorly obsessed with the show and keep posting memes and reels on it every now and then. 

So obviously, as soon as a 17-year-old boy posted a small video mimicking the iconic characters of the show it went crazy viral. 

In the video, the teenager can be seen acting out various popular scenes and dialogues from the American sitcom.

Watch the video here: 

The video starts with him mimicking everybody’s favourite scene where Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes, next is Janice’s weird laugh followed by Monica and Rachel’s most quirky imitations. 

“Could I be wearing any more clothes? Here’s my favourite take on @friends guys,” read the caption of the post. Till now, the video has garnered 1.5 million views.

