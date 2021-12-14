Ghaziabad couple fires gun during their wedding while Dhadkan song plays in background

Weddings are special occasions, and people like to celebrate it in their own ways, but sometimes everything just gets out of hand. This is exactly what has happened with a Ghaziabad couple who will now be answering the police for participating in celebratory firing during their wedding.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows the bride and the groom taking part in a celebratory firing while being on the stage specially designed for them. A song from the film Dhadkan is playing in the background.

None of them actually look reluctant in participating in the firing, and while they shoot four times in the air, the girl happily supports her husband as if it was the most obvious thing to do.

The crowd cheers after the firing, in fact there is a whistle-like sound that suggests how much they enjoyed it.

However, the viral nature of the video has spelled problems for the couple as a complaint has been filed. The video is said to be of the Ghantaghar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Every year, many lose their lives to similar celebratory firings all over the country, but the news reports don’t seem to be putting any doubts in the heads of such people indulging in such activities.