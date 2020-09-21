हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Giant spider eats bird in this hair-raising viral video, netizens call it 'scary and disturbing'

The 54-second long clip was shared by the Twitter handle 'Nature Is Scary' with a caption, "An Avicularia munching on a bird (sic)." 

Giant spider eats bird in this hair-raising viral video, netizens call it &#039;scary and disturbing&#039;
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Ever seen a bird becoming a prey of a spider? Yes, a video of a giant hairy spider hanging froma a wooden beam and munching on a bird while holding it from its front limb, has been widely ciruclated on social media and has left netizens thrilled.

The footage has left viewers horrified, with many labeling it 'scary and frightening'.

"This is so horrible," writes a Twitter user in the comments section. "Surely this can't be real?! If it is I'm never going into my shed again," another said.

"Interesting where it's feeding from. Birds bones are soft & hollow," posted another Twitter user.

The hair-raising 54-second video shows a large size avicularia slowing eating a regular-sized bird. The spider is seen steadily munching on the insides of the bird. 

Well, we never saw anything like this before and Twitterati agrees with us totally. That is why the video went viral and was viewed over 363.9k times.

Avicularia are a type of tarantulas that are known for eating birds. They are mostly found in South America. These tarantulas are active predators.

Tags:
Viral videospiderViralTrending videospider eats birdSpider video
