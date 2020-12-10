Google celebrates Nobel prize winning economist Sir W Arthur Lewis with Doodle

New Delhi: Today's Google doodle celebrates the Nobel Prize winning economist, professor, and author Sir W Arthur Lewis. On this today 41 years ago, Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries.

He is considered as one of the pioneers in the field of modern development economics. To honor his lifelong achievements, the British government had knighted W Arthur Lewis in 1963.

Sir Lewis was the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, first Black person to hold a chair in a British university, and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

Sir Lewis was born in the Caribbean island of St Lucia on January 23, 1915. His parents, both school teachers, were immigrants from Antigua. He completed his school curriculum at the age of 14 and went to work as a clerk in the civil service.

In 1932, he won a government scholarship and went on to study at the London School of Economics.

