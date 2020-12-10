हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google doodle

Google celebrates Nobel prize winning economist Sir W Arthur Lewis with Doodle

Google doodle today celebrates the Nobel Prize winning achievement of economist Sir W Arthur Lewis Nobel, on December 10 in 1979 Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics.

Google celebrates Nobel prize winning economist Sir W Arthur Lewis with Doodle

New Delhi: Today's Google doodle celebrates the Nobel Prize winning economist, professor, and author Sir W Arthur Lewis. On this today 41 years ago, Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries.

He is considered as one of the pioneers in the field of modern development economics. To honor his lifelong achievements, the British government had knighted W Arthur Lewis in 1963.

Sir Lewis was the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, first Black person to hold a chair in a British university, and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

Sir Lewis was born in the Caribbean island of St Lucia on January 23, 1915. His parents, both school teachers, were immigrants from Antigua. He completed his school curriculum at the age of 14 and went to work as a clerk in the civil service.

In 1932, he won a government scholarship and went on to study at the London School of Economics. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google doodlegoogle doodle today
Next
Story

After US, UK, Romania, new mysterious monoliths spotted in these two countries
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M54S

Important meeting of CDSCO on approval of emergency use of three corona vaccines