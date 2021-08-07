Viral video: Oops! Dulha-Dulhan's varmala gets jumbled during wedding ceremony, baraatis come to rescue - Watch

New Delhi: Attending a desi wedding with family and friends can be a fun thing, right? Likewise, watching wedding videos on the internet seems like a favourite thing netizens are hooked on to these days.

One such viral wedding video moment was captured and is now being shared online where during the jaimala ceremony, the Dulha and Dulhan's varmala (garland) got entangled just as they exchanged it. Yes! believe it or not but baraatis came to their rescue on stage.

Take a look here:

Dressed in a traditional red lehenga, gold jewellery the bride looks shy and ravishing while the groom can be seen in an electric blue suit.

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.