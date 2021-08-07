हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral content

Hilarious tweets by netizens under ‘My dating history’ trend will leave you in splits

People on Twitter have been posting some hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend and many of you will find these tweets quite relatable. 

Hilarious tweets by netizens under ‘My dating history’ trend will leave you in splits
Representational Image

New Delhi: Modern dating game is not a cakewalk. It’s pretty complicated and challenging to find “that” someone who checks all your boxes, who is intelligent and smart, has aspirations, goals and is also romantic at the same time. Basically, someone who is tailor-made just for you. But many individuals have to go through the long way, with bumps and crazy relationships

In the Indian setting, not many people openly discuss their dating lives, but this new Twitter trend has turned the tables. Tweeple have been posting some hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend and many of you will find these tweets quite relatable. 

One of the netizens compared her dating history with Takeshi's Castle, a popular game show.

“My dating history is like Utopia,” wrote another netizen in the thread. 

ALSO READ | Another shocking video of Lucknow girl screaming at neighbours for black wall paint surfaces- Watch

“My dating history is so nonexistent it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust,” the third tweet in the thread read. 

One of the users grabbed the opportunity and took a jibe at the government and said, “My dating history is like achhe din.”

Many users also took this opportunity to share their experience with flirting as well. Take a look: 

Have you yet shared your hilarious experience? 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral contentTwitter trendTwitter trendsViral trendDating storieshilarious tweets
Next
Story

Dancing cop! Mumbai Policeman dances like a pro, WATCH viral video

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Monsoon 2021: Heavy rains in many parts of the country worsened the situation