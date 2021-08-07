Hilarious tweets by netizens under ‘My dating history’ trend will leave you in splits

New Delhi: Modern dating game is not a cakewalk. It’s pretty complicated and challenging to find “that” someone who checks all your boxes, who is intelligent and smart, has aspirations, goals and is also romantic at the same time. Basically, someone who is tailor-made just for you. But many individuals have to go through the long way, with bumps and crazy relationships

In the Indian setting, not many people openly discuss their dating lives, but this new Twitter trend has turned the tables. Tweeple have been posting some hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend and many of you will find these tweets quite relatable.

One of the netizens compared her dating history with Takeshi's Castle, a popular game show.

My dating history is so bumpy it feels like a Takeshi's castle episode — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) August 4, 2021

“My dating history is like Utopia,” wrote another netizen in the thread.

“My dating history is so nonexistent it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust,” the third tweet in the thread read.

My dating history is so non existent it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust. — That_curly_girl (@CurlyGirlAnkita) August 4, 2021

One of the users grabbed the opportunity and took a jibe at the government and said, “My dating history is like achhe din.”

My dating history is like achhe din. — Moanish (@chuphojayrr) August 5, 2021

Many users also took this opportunity to share their experience with flirting as well. Take a look:

if flirting is dressing sense then im: pic.twitter.com/kXgcRtvZVG — Gautam_bhati (@MemerBaabu) August 5, 2021

