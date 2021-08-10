How a photo from the science fair reunited three lost Hyderabad sisters

Two sisters, aged 12 and 14, living at a Hyderabad orphanage, identified their youngest sibling in a photo from a science fair. As per a report in the Indian Express, two little girls told the orphanage home authorities about a girl that looked familiar to them in a science fair photograph. Later, a DNA match established that they were indeed the lost sisters.

All three girls used to live with their father till three years back but when he died, two of them were taken care of by an orphanage. However, the third sister who was apparently living with their grandmother wasn’t with them. One day, some photos from a science fair were circulated in various orphanages and that is when the girls identified the youngest sister.

Hyderabad District Welfare Officer Akeshwar Rao told Indian Express, “These girls were living with their father but when he died three years ago, they were moved to the orphanage. They had been telling officials that they had a younger sister, too, who was living with their grandmother. They also described her features, which matched those of the girl in the photos.”

He also said, “We later found that the youngest sister had been rescued up from the streets by our own officers two years ago, and was put up in a different orphanage. We believe that she started wandering the streets after her grandmother died.”

