Humpback whale attacks boat in Australia, leaves skipper, teen severely injured

A 39-year-old skipper and his teenage son were injured after a while landed on their boat in Narooma on Sunday. The skipper managed to get the boat, which suffered massive damage in the attack, back to shore. 

Humpback whale attacks boat in Australia, leaves skipper, teen severely injured

New Delhi: Two men on the New South Wales Far South Coast were rushed to hospital after a humpback whale landed on the deck of their boat. According to reports, emergency services were alerted to the incident when a 39-year-old skipper issued a mayday call to Marine Rescue NSW.

The incident left an 18-year-old with serius injuries and a broken neck. The teen was airlifted to Canberra hospital with serious head injuries and a suspected lower spinal fracture. The skipper, on the other hand, was treated at Moruya Hospital for a suspected concussion and cuts to his face.

Authorities are concerned the whale may have been injured in the incident and are urging people to keep an eye out. Experts believe the population of humpback whales are on the rise and that could lead to more encounters with fishermen.

The boat was also severely damaged in the incident. People were left astonished and expressed shock at how the skipper managed to navigate it back to shore. 

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page has been created to assist the family pay medical bills.

