‘I am the future’: 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar impresses everyone at COP26

The ongoing COP26 summit in Glasgow is witnessing world leaders promising everything in their powers to cut the carbon emission and reduction of the carbon footprint. However, one 15-year-old girl from a small village in Tamil Nadu is making heads turn with her perfectly weighed words and absolutely on point arguments about the future of good environment.

She was there on an invitation by Britain’s Prince William.

After her speech went viral on social media, many are comparing her with another young environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Vinisha is from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. While her father S Umashankar is a business consultant, her mother U Sangeetha is a school teacher.

This is not the first time, Vinisha has made it to headlines as she has been an innovator for quite some time. She earlier made Solar Ironing Cart with the help of basic science books. This invention found her media coverage and later she started focussing on environmental issues.

Brilliant. I’m an admirer of @GretaThunberg but I think Vinisha has the potential to be listened to by a greater variety of audiences. Her voice—as she says—is not one of anger. She has a presence & articulation that seems mature, balanced & wise. pic.twitter.com/ZwQBRturbS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 5, 2021

The teenager has been the recipient of many awards and going by what she spoke in Glasgow, she might become a strong voice for environmental causes.

No wonder industrialist Anand Mahindra is pinning his hopes on her for stringer presence in the field of environmental conservation.

