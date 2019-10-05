ICYMI: ISRO chief K Sivan flies economy, gets blockbuster welcome onboard - Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan flying in economy class of a private airline has won the internet. Netizens are applauding him for his simplicity and his co-passengers on the flight have him a blockbuster welcome as he boarded the aircraft.

In the viral video, Sivan can be seen interacting with the cabin crew, who gave him a warm welcome. He also obliged the crew by posing for selfies. When he turns towards his seat, he receives a round of applause from the co-passengers. He greets the co-passengers with a wide smile on his face.

"ISRO Chairman travelling in the economy class in INDIGO... A big SALUTE to this simplicity... PROUD of you Mr Sivan," read a tweet which carried the video.

Watch it here:

ISRO Chairman travelling in the economy class in INDIGO...A big SALUTE to this simplicity... PROUD of you Mr.Sivan #Simplicity pic.twitter.com/VFTIIXCPoK — Subba Rao (@yessirtns) October 1, 2019

"Modesty... humbleness... brilliance. Great combination!! We are proud of your able leadership and steering of the pioneering programs of ISRO," tweeted a user while another wrote, "That smile in his face, just gold pure gold."

Chandrayaan-2 was launched in September under the guidance of Sivan. It was just 2.1 kilometers from scripting history when Vikram Lander, carrying Pragyan Rover, lost contact with the space agency. Though the location of the lander was traced, communication with it couldn't be established.

Chandrayaan-2 was India's first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon. Before India, only the US, Russia and China have managed to place a spacecraft on the moon so far.