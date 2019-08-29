close

iguana viral video

In viral video, Iguana steals spotlight by 'working out' on airport conveyor belt in Florida

In viral video, Iguana steals spotlight by &#039;working out&#039; on airport conveyor belt in Florida
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

An iguana was the centre of attraction at an airport in Florida, United States, after it was spotted at 'working out' (as put by netizens) at one of the converyor belts. 

The video which has gone viral on social media was filmed at Key West International Airport and has been posted on Facebook by a user named Pony Charvet with the caption, "It's always exciting at the Key West airport!! Folks, your luggage will be out shortly..... SURPRISE!!!"

The 37-second video shows the iguana walking on the belt in an attempt to escape. However, is unsuccessful in his move as the conveyor belt moves in the opposite direction.

Here's the video we are talking about: 

Wondering what happened next? 

Pony updated about it in the comments section by saying, "We had to shut the belt down right after the video because we were afraid he was going to run into the terminal... he ran after we shut it down."

Comments such as, "He is just getting his workout in at the free treadmill" and "The most physically fit reptile in KW" have also been posted on the video shared on August 24. 

