IITian Couple Returns to India After Leaving US, Shares 10 Reasons Why

An IITian couple moved back to India after living some time in the US and shares 10 differences between the countries. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gushwork Co-founder Nayrhit and his wife Rishita Das planned to move back to their home country after living some time in the United States. After completing their graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur in 2016 the couple decided to go to the US for their higher education. 

Nayrhit is the Co-founder of the company Gushwork while his wife Rishita is an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at IISc Bengaluru. The couple said,  “We decided to dedicate our lives to building and researching technologies out of India for the world.” They also informed netizens that they have completed their 1-year stay in the US and have now made the decision to move back to India. 

 

After their one-year stay, the couple talked about the 10 key differences, they have observed between both the country, “To all the Indian 20-40 year olds who are contemplating their move back to India but are filled with uncertainties, this is an honest compilation of 10 differences we observed after our move back here!” 

“We intend to dedicate the next few years of our life to building and researching technologies for the world from India.” said Nayrhit.

Here are the 10 key differences observed by the IITian couple between both countries: 

Starting from the first, Nayrhit talked about the ease and affordability of having domestic help. He said, “While I do worry about the of the cost of labor being cheap, the convenience is undeniable.” 

Second, “Traffic in India is not necessarily worse than downtown NY/SF/CHI but definitely much more irritating.”  

Third, “Digital convenience in India is on another level. Quick commerce delivers groceries/essentials in 10 minutes, food delivery is fast and efficient.”

Fourth, “Culturally, as an Indian, I found it challenging to make deep connections in the US-beyond coffee meetups, drinks or the usual work/sports talk.” 

Fifth, “Digital payment here wins hands down.” 

Sixth, “One thing I miss about the US? The orderly queues.”

Seventh, “I am a foodie. Coming back to dosas and biryanis from PB&J and Burgers is a relief.” 

Eight, “If you are an outdoorsy person, Stay in the US. India, on the other hand, makes it incredibly convenient to stay workout and find leisure in indoor activities.”

Ninth, “India is still very judgemental of queer communities.” 

Tenth, “Job market is tough in both countries but for different reasons,” 

 

