Ladhakh

Indian Army jawans dance to peppy track at Pangong Tso lake, Netizens heap love - Watch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju captioned the video, "It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy!"

Pic Courtesy: Twitter / screenshot

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently posted a video from his official Twitter account of soldiers dancing near the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. This heartwarming video went viral soon after it was shared by the minister. 

The video was loved by netizens immensely, and it created quite the buzz online.

He captioned it, "It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh (sic)."

Twitter users were quick to also post reactions and left many comments on the video if the jawans dancing.

Take a look at how the people on the internet responded:

The video has garnered more than 105.6k views on Twitter. The tweet has almost 2000 retweets and over 13,000 likes. Twitter users flooded the comments section expressing how proud they were of the jawans and that they were enjoying this beautiful clip and loved the spirit of the soldiers.

LadhakhPangong Tso lakeIndian Army jawansjawans viral video
