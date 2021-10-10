IndiGo air hostess dances to viral 'Touch It' song on flight - Watch video

New Delhi: Nowadays videos of air hostesses dancing to viral songs are doing rounds on social media platforms. After the videos of an IndiGo airline and SpiceJet air hostesses' dancing on super hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe' and 'Take it easy Urvashi' respectively, went viral like a wildfire on the internet, another video of an IndiGo air hostess dancing in an empty flight has surfaced.

The massively shared video features IndiGo air hostess dancing on KiDi's 'Touch It' song. The IndiGo air hostess is known by her Instagram handle name, @vrushpastel.

In the video, she can be seen wearing her royal blue uniform on an empty flight, while grooving to the viral song.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram it went crazy viral. Till now the video had garnered 72,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it.

The video was posted by an Instagram page, 'aviation_lifes_'. The user captioned it, "long halts! aur crew thoda sa dance na karein.."

Many netizens showered the video with likes and heartful comments. One user wrote, "Oh duplicate of Madhuri Dixit," while another said, "You should apply in Bollywood your place is there."

