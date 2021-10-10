'Ek quarter me kitna hota hai?', asks teacher, student's answer leaves netizens in splits - Watch

New Delhi: Online classes are the new normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though it posses its own difficulties, the bond of a teacher with its students remains unchanged despite their interactions being limited to only virtual mode.

One such video showing a hilarious exchange between a teacher and his students is doing rounds on social media. The video is from an online class of CA students in which a student's hilarious reply to his teacher's question has left netizens stunned.

The video features, the founding member of Ednovate, CA Dhawal Purohit. In the video Purohit can be heard teaching his students.

"Aap sabse pehle se samajhiye ki ek quarter me kitna hota hai. Hetvik beta bol ek quarter me kitna hota hai (First understand how much is one quarter. Hetvik, tell me how much is there is one quarter)," Purohit asks.

"30 ml likhta hai vo. Arrey vo quarter nahi (He wrote 30 ml. It's not that quarter)," he said annoyingly.

It may be noted that till now, the video had garnered thousands of likes and comments. It has been viewed more than 1.88 lakh times on Twitter alone.

The Twitteratis were left in splits after watching the video. After watching the video, one netizen commented, "Today's kids are just on whole another level." Another wrote, "Only happens in CA lectures."

