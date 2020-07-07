हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bat pic

Is it a bat or human dressed as bat, turned upside down in this viral pic? Find out here

We told you, how the internet can surprise you with just one click.

Is it a bat or human dressed as bat, turned upside down in this viral pic? Find out here
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: A few days back, the internet went crazy with viral pictures of human-sized bat images flooding the timelines of many users. This widely circulated picture has once again resurfaced. It first went viral, two years back on Reddit.

If you closely look at the picture, it is clear that it's actually a huge-sized bat hanging upside down in the Philippines. A Twitter handle named 'Alex is criene bc of songs' shared it a few days back and Twitterati was sent into a tizzy one more time. Take a look:

Many were unaware about the existence of such a huge human-sized bat. Several people dropped their comments on the Tweet which has garnered 270.3K likes, 109.8K retweets and some 7.1K comments as of now. 

We told you, how the internet can surprise you with just one click.

Keep reading this space for more of such viral news!

 

