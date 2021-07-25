‘It is like a rebirth’, says first transwoman to be recognized by Gujarat government, receives identity card

New Delhi: Alisha Patel, a resident of Gujarat, become the first trans-woman to be recognised by the state government and receive a transgender identity card after her sex-change operation. According to reports in ANI, Alisha Patel received her transgender identity card on Friday (July 23, 2021) after years of struggles and inner turmoil. Alisha, who was earlier known by her dead name Sandip, had been suffering for decades and was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria a few years back.

"After being diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, the transformation process took me three years and cost me Rs 8 lakhs. I am happily living my life as a woman now," Alisha Patel said.

Alisha Patel received a stamp of recognition in form of her new identity card from the Gujarat government as per the new rules. Patel in an interview with a leading news portal said that getting this recognition from the authorities was like a “rebirth” for her.

“It is like a rebirth. I can now confidently claim my identity and do things as a woman that I could not do earlier,” Patel said.

Patel also revealed that she knew that she was a woman from inside ever since she turned 12, because of her body language and way of talking.

"My family has supported me throughout without any objection. Initially, there were some apprehensions in other people, but I have survived them all," she added.

Additionally, Surat’s social defence officer Lalji Patel said that receiving a transgender identity card, which was a lengthy process earlier, has now become easier and simple. He also added that one can apply through online registration as well nowadays.

Live TV