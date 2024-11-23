‘It Ruined Me..’: Delhi Man Ordered Condoms From Swiggy, And What Happened Next Left Him...

A Delhi man, preparing for a trip to Nainital later that evening, ordered a pack of condoms via Swiggy Instamart. He asked the delivery executive to leave the package at his office reception. However, when he went to pick it up, he was mortified to find the condoms delivered in a transparent plastic bag, leaving nothing to the imagination.

"Swiggy Instamart ruined me!" Reddit user Manan Singh wrote in his now-deleted post, which quickly became a sensation on Reddit’s Delhi community.

Explaining the situation, he said:

"Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they send them in a discreet brown package. This time, I decided to try Swiggy Instamart while I was at the office, assuming they’d use the same kind of packaging."

Manan continued, "Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk. To my horror, the package was left there in plain view, right in front of the receptionist. Now, the entire office probably think I do seggs at work!"

To illustrate the situation, he shared a photo of the condoms in the see-through bag, adding humor to the already awkward scenario.

Social Media Reactions

The post garnered over 9.5k upvotes and 1,000 comments before being deleted, with users chiming in to share their thoughts, advice, and even their own embarrassing experiences.

One user quipped, "Distribute your embarrassment to your colleagues."

Another joked, "Office me sabko ek ek baant de, jaise birthday pe class me toffee baant te the bachpan me. Bol dena you're raising sexual health awareness..."

Others, however, pointed out potential repercussions, with one comment warning, "Ordering condoms at the office front desk with staff will trigger POSH policy if the person receiving it felt uncomfortable. Repeated instances can have consequences."

Shared Awkward Tales

The incident prompted others to share their own embarrassing stories about ordering condoms.

One user recounted, "Amazon once handed a condom packet without any packaging to my maid. And like an idiot, I had only called her to collect it since I was in the washroom. She probably thought I did it on purpose or something. FML."

Another chimed in with a Zepto-related story, "I ordered condoms once at my PG. When I went down to take the package, the delivery boy literally took it out from the discreet brown package and clicked a photo of it in front of my landlord."