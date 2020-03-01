हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

Ivanka Trump thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'taking her to Taj Mahal', netizens have a field day

Ivanka Trump recently toured to India and visited Taj Mahal along with US President Donald Trump First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner. 

Ivanka Trump thanks Diljit Dosanjh for &#039;taking her to Taj Mahal&#039;, netizens have a field day
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DiljitDosanjh

New Delhi: Adding a little zest of Sunday fun, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweeted a photoshopped picture with US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal. Hours after his tweet, Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh by retweeting his picture and hilariously thanked him for taking her to Taj Mahal. 

Ivanka said, ''Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!''

Ivanka Trump recently toured to India and visited Taj Mahal along with US President Donald Trump First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner. 

Diljit who is known for sharing funny post was shocked after Ivanka replied to his post and shared his joy again with a hilarious reply saying, ''I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop, See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure, HUN KARO GAL''

Earlier, Diljit tweeted a picture with Ivanka writing, "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)"

Soon after Diljit posted the picture, it started trending on the social media website and received more than 32 k likes and was retweeted more than 3k times.

However, Diljit is not the only one who photoshopped Ivanka Trump's picture but social media was flooded with several such pictures after Ivanka posted her photo sitting in front of the Taj Mahal. 

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhIvanka TrumpTaj Mahal
Next
Story

Astounding images of blood-red snow in Antarctica go viral, Twitterati call it 'climate change sign'

Must Watch

PT47M26S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Stubbornness' on Shaheen Bagh's road over now?