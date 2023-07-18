JCB Crew Dodge Gigantic Boulders In Himachal Pradesh: Watch Terrifying Video

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing terrifying scenes as heavy rain has wreaked havoc causing landslides and damage to properties in the state. The rain has also claimed multiple lives in the state while many others have been forced to leave their homes. Various videos have emerged that showcase how the flood and landslides have caused huge damage to the tourist destination. In one such video that has left social media users scared, a terrifying moment was captured. The viral video shows a JCB machine driver and several workers narrowly escaping rocks rolling down from a hillside.

Narrow Escape For JCB Crew

Following last week’s rain disaster, the Chandigarh-Manali highway was closed to traffic between Mandi and Kullu. Although the National Highways Authority of India restored the road for traffic, it remained narrow, spanning only six miles. To widen the damaged road, the workforce and machinery were deployed in the affected area of the Manali district. But on July 17, Himachal Pradesh saw heavy rainfall again due to which boulders began rolling down on a JCB machine stationed for repair work. However, the workers managed to escape on time.



No incident of injury or any kind of loss has been reported. Moreover, the restoration work is still underway, which is likely to have been finished by late evening. However, the rain continues to impose threats on the people living in the state as there are continuous flash floods and landslides damaging national highways, bridges, and even residential areas.

Horrifying Video Sparks Reactions

The video was posted by a Twitter handle with the name Weatherman Shubham. While sharing the video, he wrote, “A narrow escape for JCB drivers and other persons as Big boulders fell down on 7 mile 17th July 2023 Mandi , Himachal Pradesh.”

The horrifying video has left users stunned. Calling nature “brutal,” many have expressed concern for the workers.

One user wrote, “Indiscriminate road making without securing hillsides. Many lives will be lost if we don't look into the future.”

Another user tweeted, “Good that he jumped out in time. Besides the power of JCB to take the brunt of that big Boulder.”

The video, since being uploaded on Twitter, has garnered around 324K views.